Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.