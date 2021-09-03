CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) CEO Mark A. Pytosh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVR Partners stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.07. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.