CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.09. 1,005,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

