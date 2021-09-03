CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,827. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

