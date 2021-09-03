CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,023. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,655,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

