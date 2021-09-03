CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

