Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 13,785 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $145.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.23. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

