Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $151.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

