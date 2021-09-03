Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autohome worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $156,156,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $49,118,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.