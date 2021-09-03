Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 45,636 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,876 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.