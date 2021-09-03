Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $6,761,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $73.30. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

