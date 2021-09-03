Dash (DASH) Market Cap Tops $2.57 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Dash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $322.50 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $249.21 or 0.00490776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.72 or 0.01169229 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,314,313 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

