David Khalil Sells 41,784 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $309,619.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on LOV. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
