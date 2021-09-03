DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. DCC has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.12.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.