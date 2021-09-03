Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $406.64 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $444.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,216,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

