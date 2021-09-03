Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

NYSE DECK opened at $406.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

