DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

