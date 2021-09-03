DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 208,370 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208,370 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,395,000 after buying an additional 220,792 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 181,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

YNDX stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

