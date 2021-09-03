DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 588,073 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 588,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

