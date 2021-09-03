DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

ZBH stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

