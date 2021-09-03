Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Deluxe stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.21. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

