Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 1,155 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.81. 56,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.61 and its 200-day moving average is $259.76. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $332.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

