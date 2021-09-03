Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 4,927 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

D stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.92. 44,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.