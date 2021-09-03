Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 213,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,303. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

