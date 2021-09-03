Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 6,368 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 260,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,300,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

