Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $393,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 68,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

