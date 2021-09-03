Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for mdf commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Desjardins also issued estimates for mdf commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million.

MDF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.50 target price on mdf commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDF opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.20. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.