Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $265.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.24. Five Below has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

