Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 173,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,564 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

