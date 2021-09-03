Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $6.31 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

