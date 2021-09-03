DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,360 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in DHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,611,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 13.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

