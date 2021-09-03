Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.