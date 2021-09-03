Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0076

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $285,345.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,421.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.31 or 0.07864371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00422909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $714.20 or 0.01416476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00141161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00609291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.14 or 0.00543709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00350639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,720,081 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

