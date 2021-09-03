DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.28. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

