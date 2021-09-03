DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.28. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.
In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
