DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

