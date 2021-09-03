DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.
In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.77.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
