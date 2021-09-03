DocuSign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.77.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.28. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.