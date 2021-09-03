Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.09.

D stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

