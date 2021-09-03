Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Domino’s Pizza worth $132,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,186. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.89.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

