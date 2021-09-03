Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

