Doug Janzen Purchases 500,000 Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,958,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,734,026.

CVE AQS opened at C$0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.57 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.