DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.74. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after buying an additional 628,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 694,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

