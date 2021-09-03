Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 995,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.