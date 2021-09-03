Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 239,301 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $3.07.

About Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

