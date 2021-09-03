Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,276. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

