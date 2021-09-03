Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Invests $262,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $272.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $296.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

