Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $78.67. 3,149,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,065. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

