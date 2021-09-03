Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $542.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.40 million and the highest is $544.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,544,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock worth $4,707,997 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

