DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.