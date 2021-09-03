Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $1,163,250.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -182.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.