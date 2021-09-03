Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.28. 1,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The company has a market cap of $453.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

